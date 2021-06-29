Kate Beckinsale lets her uncontrollable rage loose in the Jolt trailer

Kate Beckinsale in Jolt Photo : Amazon Prime Video

Watch out, Kate Beckinsale’s new character lacks control over her anger, she knows how to shoot a gun, and she seeks vengeance. Amazon shared the trailer for the new original action film Jolt, set to premiere July 23 on the streamer.

Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing) stars as Lindy, a “beautiful, sardonically funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device.” It’s giving murderous Hulk energy.

Despite her looks and good personality, her uncontrollable anger prevents her from building lasting relationships, and when she finally does, the man in question is murdered. Not only angry but somehow super strong, and with a full deck of fighting skills built up, Lindy unleashes her anger . In the pursuit of her boyfriend’s murderer for revenge, Susan Sarandon appears to encourage her to accept all of the rage and kill every man in her sight. The trailer just screams, “She’s a mad, sexy lady who risks losing all control!”



Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) directed Jolt, with Scott Wascha on as the screenwriter. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci, who plays Lindy’s levelheaded but experimental psychiatrist Dr. Ivan Munchin. In the traile r, Munchin states there’s no cure for Lindy’s disorder, and that the “cutting-edge avant-garde” electro-shock treatment can only go so far. Beckinsale describes her character’s overt rage and periods of violence as something all wish we could do in response to slight inconveniences or rude behavior.

“So, it’s a kind of wish-fulfillment thing,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “You know, every time somebody’s manspreading next to you on the subway or saying ‘Cheer up, smile,’ she punches them in the face.”

That’s one way to solve interpersonal problems.