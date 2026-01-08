Kate Winslet likely charging her vape for Mare Of Easttown season two Drink your wooder and rip your vape because Kate Winslet thinks there's a "strong likelihood" that the Mare Of Easttown is running for re-election.

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. Years after cleaning up in the smacked-ass “Limited Series” category at the Emmys, The Mare Of Easttown is likely galloping back on to HBO for another season of murder and vaping. Speaking to Deadline, star Kate Winslet, who won an Emmy for her “limited” role as Sgt. Detective Mare Sheehan of Easttown, PA, said that the first season was designed as a one-off (“It was done and dusted, finished”). However, she began having conversations about returning for another season while editing her directorial debut, Goodbye June, a few months ago. These “were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible,” and Winsley thinks “we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that.”