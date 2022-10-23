Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is based on people manipulating narratives to suit their purposes (whether it’s the people on the show or the people making the show), and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Kathy Hilton—who isn’t even a cast member but still regularly pops up, which means she wants to be on the show but doesn’t want cameras in her house all the time—is sick of it. Even though she is still engaging with it. So it’s a “do as I say, not as I do” sort of thing.

Hilton told TMZ (via Deadline) that she would “absolutely not” return to the show (which she’s appeared on for two seasons) if the cast was “completely the same,” explaining that “there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls” and that some of the other women on the show are not “being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall” by “those two bullies”—who, she added, are “capable of anything.”

Deadline explains that she’s referring to Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, who have been feuding with Hilton on the show, with Deadline further explaining that Hilton “allegedly had an outburst” while cameras weren’t on that caused Rinna to lock herself in a room and later “experienced PTSD” over the “horrible things” that Hilton said about the other cast members. Hilton apologized on the show but Rinna apparently won’t let it go, and now Hilton says that people from the show have told her that it was “a setup” and that her reaction wasn’t as strong as she’s making it seem like it was, noting that Rinna and Jayne are “desperate for a storyline.”

Deadline continues to helpfully explain that the people seem to be on Hilton’s side of this, with Rinna getting booed at the recent BravoCon event and Hilton getting “cheered and applauded during every appearance.” The show is continuing its end-of-season reunion episodes this week, so there will surely be more news to come out of this saga.