Ke Huy Quan, the good-feeling machine who’s enjoying a career comeback thanks to his turn as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, won a well-deserved Golden Globe for the role last night. It’s been a dream watching him not just in the movie, but on the red carpets, in interviews, and in the winners’ circle as he gushes with gratitude for the opportunity to perform for his adoring public once again.

But Quan’s moments in the limelight were separated by decades. The young star of perennial ‘80s hits The Goonies and Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom has been missing from movie screens since the mid-80s. As he said while accepting his Best Actor trophy, “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid.”

It wasn’t for lack of trying. Quan’s been waiting for a good Goonies script for 30 years.

“We have the big man here tonight, Steven Spielberg, and I think that’s one question that all of us want to ask him,” Quan said in the Golden Globes press room. “Honestly, for the last 30 years, we’ve tried to do a Goonies 2. When I was much younger, I wished it would come to pass because that’s the movie I thought I would need to make a career comeback. Honestly, we had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt like it would be up to what the original was.”

He’s apparently still interested. “I really don’t know if there’s going to be a Goonies 2,” he said, “but I would be open to revisiting that character, Data, if there is an opportunity.”

While an adult Goonies or a movie about the Goonies’ kids doesn’t sound great, we wouldn’t say no to more Quan on screen.

