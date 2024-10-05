Keanu Reeves adds "actual race car driver" to list of sick shit he does Has any human being ever crossed more things off a happy 9-year-old child's bucket list than Keanu Reeves?

We say this with maximum affection, and zero disrespect intended: Is there a human being on the planet who has ticked more things off of a hypothetical 9-year-old child’s bucket list than Keanu Reeves? The movie star/comic book creator/horse rider/big gun guy/rock musician can now add “race car driver” to his list of things he’s done that would impress the shit out of a third-grade class, having made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday morning.

Sure, Reeves—racing in the Toyota GR Cup at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a “support” event designed for up-and-coming drivers—had a few minor problems during his debut race, having spun out while taking a turn roughly halfway through the event. But, after signaling that he was uninjured during the minor accident, he returned to racing, ultimately placing 25th in the race. (Per The Associated Press, Reeves has a short history with automotive racing, having previously won a celebrity auto race sponsored by Toyota back in 2009.) Was his car today named after his graphic novel, which he’s now turning into a full novel? Don’t ask us: Ask No. 92, BRZRKR.

Reeves is set to race again tomorrow, hopefully without the whole “spinning his car in a way that doesn’t seem all that safe, even for Keanu Reeves” part this time. Meanwhile, we can only imagine how excited Frankie Muniz is about all this; club meetings at the Association Of Professional Actors Who Are Also Somehow Race Car Drivers can only get a lot more lively in the near future.