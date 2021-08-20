Kendrick Lamar has returned with his first solo project since 2017's Grammy-winning DAMN. In his new, and currently only, Instagram post, he shares a website where he’s written a letter about what he calls his “final TDE album,” filed under the singular folder titled “nu thoughts.” TDE refers to the record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, under which the Compton rapper was first signed to as a teenager.
“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.
I go months without a phone.
Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.
While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.
As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.
There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.
Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.
See you soon enough.”
-oklama
Over his nearly two decade run with TDE, Lamar has released 9 albums—Black Panther: The Album (2018), DAMN. Collector’s Edition. (2017), DAMN. (2017), Untitled Unmastered (2016), To Pimp a Butterfly (2015), good kid, m.A.A.d city deluxe (2012), good kid, m.A.A.d city (2012), and his 2010 debut, Overly Dedicated. Since his debut, Lamar has cemented his place in the genre of rap, penning his name in the history books.
Lamar’s previous studio album, DAMN., won the Pulitzer Prize for Music. Since the release of DAMN., he’s lent his skills to the Black Panther soundtrack, and popped up on tracks with 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, Raphael Saadiq, and most recently, Busta Rhymes. Last year, Lamar founded arts collective pgLang with Dave Free. His only billed performance of the year is a headliner slot at Day N Vegas in November. The poster suggests it will be a retrospective set, featuring tracks from “Section.80 to Damn.”