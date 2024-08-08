Here’s your first look at Keri Russell in The Diplomat’s second season Keri Russell returns for the second season of The Diplomat, which premieres on Netflix on October 31

Don’t worry, Keri Russell stans, Netflix finally has a little something to tide you over until The Diplomat comes back. The political thriller series returns for its second season on October 31, but for now you can enjoy these first-look images of a tense-looking Russell as she deals with the fallout of the first season finale. And if you’re caught up on The Diplomat, you know we mean “fallout” literally.

Here’s the recap (spoiler alert if you’re not caught up): At the end of the first season, the recently appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler (Russell) discovered that it was none other than British prime minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) who planned the explosion of the British aircraft carrier that occurred in the first episode. On top of that, there was another explosion that may have killed her soon-to-be-ex husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler).

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, series creator Debora Cahn warns it won’t be easy for Kate to prove Trowbridge was the culprit of the initial explosion: “The US and the UK don’t spy on each other. In fact, they share all their intelligence. So how do you investigate the PM? Who do you trust?” Meanwhile, we’ll soon discover the outcome of the second explosion. “Kate’s colleagues and her almost-ex-husband are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest,” Cahn teases. “The marriage she thought was over, the relationship she thought was beginning … all of it, in pieces.”

The first look images (above and below) focus entirely on Kate being stressed the hell out. But the second season will introduce a new face: Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn. “The VP thinks Kate’s after her job,” Cahn tells Tudum. “She’s not entirely wrong. Kate thinks she understands the VP. She is mistaken.” And here’s Russell’s tease for the new season: “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun?”