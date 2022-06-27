Take it from the big boss: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has many more journeys to embark on in the MCU. According to Kevin Feige, there are “lots” more Thor stories to tell.

“There are these things called comic books that have a lot of stories in them – and that’s where all of our stories come from. And the question is, ‘Have you told all the great Thor stories from the comics in movies?’ The answer is no. There are lots of them,” Feige teased during a press conference for Thor: Love And Thunder, per Total Film.

Hemsworth first took on the role in 2011's Thor, a year before Marvel began expanding its current multiverse with 2012's The Avengers. A brazenly Norse warrior booted from Asgard to Earth, Thor evolved from an MCU offshoot into one of the universe’s most beloved characters. In his early review of Thor: Love And Thunder, film critic Simon Thompson lauded Hemsworth as “a jewel in Marvel’s crown.”

At the press conference, Feige also emphasized that part of continuing Thor’s journey means continuing with the performers who’ve brought it to life.

“I’ve always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character, [but] it’s almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor. I think of all of our cast, not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel players who within that character can grow and evolve and change,” Feige explained. “And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see.”

Although any specifics on future Thor films with Hemsworth remain undisclosed, Feige also teased some potential big MCU announcements at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, set to kick off on July 21.

“It’s the first time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others,” Feige said of the upcoming event. “Now I think almost everything that we discussed three years ago has been released so we’re excited to go and talk about the future.”

Thor: Love And Thunder will arrive in theaters nationwide on July 8.