Rejoice! Kevin Smith's Dogma is finally free of the Weinsteins After years under Weinstein control, Kevin Smith can finally "clean up" on Dogma

Dogma, one of writer-director Kevin Smith’s most beloved and successful films, has not been available to buy or stream in nearly 15 years. Last released for home consumption in 2008, the Dogma Blu-ray costs $125 on Amazon. Used copies fetch about half that, and both are far too high a price for a movie that features Jason Mewes fighting a monster made of turds. Living without near-constant access to Dogma has been hell. No, it’s been worse than hell. But the clouds are parting, and the sweet embrace of God’s light shines upon thee once again. Dogma fans, your prayers have been answered.

Appearing on That Hashtag Show last week to promote his latest, The 4:30 Movie, Smith says the movie was bought “away from the guy that had it for years and whatnot.” When the new rights holders asked if he was interested in “re-releasing and touring it like you did with your movies,” Smith jumped at the opportunity. “I said, ‘100 percent, are you kidding me? Touring a movie that I know people like, and it’s sentimental and nostalgic? We’ll clean up,'” he said. “I think 2025 is when the movement is going to happen there. Back on home video, then back out in theaters, and I’ll tour it.”

Until very recently, Bob and Harvey Weinstein retained the rights to Dogma. In 2019, Smith tweeted, “Dogma is personally owned by Bob & Harvey Weinstein, who bought the film from Disney in 1999 and licensed it to Lions Gate (for theatrical) and then Sony (for home video). But those deals pre-dated streaming and have lapsed. Bummer, as 2019 is the 20th anniversary of our release.”

Smith reportedly announced that he had been purchased away from the Weinsteins at a June screening of the Clerks animated series at Smith’s movie theater, The Smodcastle, in New Jersey. Considering that Smith has spent his entire career returning to old characters, stories, and settings, he might even have more in store for Loki, Bartleby, and Buddy Christ.

“Maybe, at this point, sequels, TV versions, in terms of extending the story,” Smith said. “Something we could never do before. So exciting, man. And all those people who worked in it are still viable.”

Thank the heavens. Dogma may finally be coming home.

