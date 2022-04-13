It’s been 12 years since Death Comes To Town—the last TV vehicle for the very odd comedy stylings of the very odd men in The Kids In The Hall—landed on TV, reintroducing audiences to Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloc h, Scott Thompson, and Mark McKinney’s very particular approach to sketch comedy, wigcraft, and more.

Now the quintet is back on TV at last, with a new trailer that sees them literally getting dug out of the grave that the original Kids In The Hall sketch show was dumped into in its final episode way back in 1995. The trailer takes as its framework—what else?—Foley and McKinney playing a couple of jagoff business guys, with McKinney doing a spin on his famed Lorne Michaels impression to explain what Amazon “wants” from The Kids In The Hall. (Nothing controversial, thoughtful, topical, or in any way gross, of course.)

Actually, there are two trailers out today: A green band and red band version of the promo , depending on how much you want to hear McDonald muse on the existence of a “penile stigmata” or see Thompson do…something vulgar to McCulloch’s knee. You might actually want to check out both trailers, though, especially since the Green Band substitutes out some of the guys’ grosser impulses in favor of featuring beloved recurring characters like Gavin, the Eradicator, and, of course, McKinney’s ever-determined Head Crusher. (No sign of the Chicken Lady, but we do also get a glimpse of Francesca Fiore and a blood-soaked Dave Foley surgeon, so the team is definitely playing at least some of the hits.)

Advertisement

Amazon’s revival of KITH was first announced back in March of 2020; shooting began last year after the team got back together to write the series . The show i s set to make its big debut on the streaming service on May 13.