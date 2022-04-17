AMC clearly has a soft-spot in its TV network heart for spin-offs, since The Walking Dead has about a thousand and Better Call Saul has (arguably) risen to higher highs than the show it spawned from, but the network has yet to pull the proverbial trigger on any kind of Mad Men continuation—even as more and more networks surrender to the siren song of “just do the thing that was successful again,” and after AMC+ framed its entire launch on the appeal of it having Mad Men.

Well, if anyone ever does make that call for more Mad Men, Kiernan Shipka would happy to answer. The former Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star played Don Draper’s daughter Sally on the original series, and while speaking with ET recently, she mentioned that she’s “not done with Sally” and would be happy to continue telling more stories with her. As for what those stories would involve, Shipka just says that she doesn’t think Sally would stay in New York but “I think she’d do L.A.” and that she’s “not done with her at all.”

Beyond that, there’s not much to say. Making a TV show about Sally Draper would require more than Shipka’s involvement (like writers and stuff), but the door is relatively wide open in terms of what kinds of stories they could tell. Maybe Sally Draper stars her own ad agency with the kids of other Mad Men characters? Maybe she creates “Where’s The Beef?” or the 1984 Apple commercial, all while having her own interesting adventures and learning and growing as a person?

Maybe Jon Hamm shows up as an old man, and at one point he falls down and he can’t get up, inspiring his daughter to come up with another iconic ad concept? (We know “classic commercial references” wasn’t really the point of the original, but Mad Men did end with the implication that Don created the “buy the world a Coke” commercial, so we’re running with that.)