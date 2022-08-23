People who are so preoccupied with whether or not they could do something that they never stopped to think about whether they should do something are a cliché at this point, but only because really need to start spending more time thinking about whether or not they should do something. Case in point: Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, which was just announced today.

Look: We love the Killer Klowns, with their tent spaceship and their gross clown weapons that they use to kill teenagers (as seen in the 1988 cult classic horror-comedy), but who asked for this? The Killer Klowns are scary. We are scared right now thinking about them. Clowns are supposed to be funny but these clowns are mean. Also, maybe more importantly, does Killer Klowns From Outer Space really have the cultural cachet to justify a video game?

Killer Clowns From Outer Space The Game World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night LIVE 2022

Apparently so, because it’s getting one from Teravision Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, and “the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game.” Like that Jason simulator, the Killer Klowns game is an asymmetrical online multiplayer game, which means it involves multiple teams of players who don’t necessarily have the same goal. In Friday The 13th, one player was Jason and everyone else was a camper, and in this it looks like several players will be Killer Klowns and everyone else will be a regular human trying to escape their rampage.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but the trailer says “the harvest begins early 2023.” And while we may have expressed some disbelief at Killer Klowns From Outer Space getting a video game, the movie has been enjoying a merchandising resurgence over the last few years. Clearly someone realized there’s some money to be made with that weird-ass movie, and we’re very happy for them.