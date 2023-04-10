“Kim, people are dying,” — Ryan Murphy. At least, that’s what we can guess will be happening in this upcoming season of American Horror Story, as it’s just been announced that reality star and pop culture icon Kim Kardashian is set to join AHS returner Emma Roberts in the horror anthology series, per The Hollywood Reporter.



In classic Kardashian style, Kim blasted out the news via her social media handles, along with a spooky casting announcement video. In the clip, we get a hint as to what AHS season 12 could be about, with sounds of kids laughing and playing filtering through, as well as the season’s title of Delicate flashing onscreen.

Instead of sitting and pondering what the hell Delicate and laughing kids could mean in the sinister world of AHS, there’s a bit more information this time around compared to previous seasons. According to THR, season 12 of AHS is to be partially based on Danielle Valentine’s anticipated novel Delicate Condition, marking the first time the anthology series has adapted other source material. The novel has a bit of a Rosemary’s Baby plot, with THR describing it to be focused on a woman who believes “that a sinister figure” is attempting to “make sure her pregnancy never happens,” which explains the creepy giggling children heard in the clip.

While the media mogul has acted before (mostly as herself in series like 30 Rock, Ocean’s Eight, and 2 Broke Girls), this will mark her first time in a starring role on a scripted series. Apparently, her hosting Saturday Night Live impressed Murphy so much that he worked on “crafting a unique role” for the Kardashian, according to THR.

As for Roberts, this ain’t her first time around the AHS camp rodeo. The Scream 4 actor has been featured in multiple seasons of the series, including most recently in 2019's camp slasher-centric season American Horror Story: 1984. She’ll next be seen in Sony’s star-studded Madame Web, playing a yet-unknown role in the Spider-Man Universe- set film.

Set to premiere this summer, AHS: Delicate will be the first season of the series written and headed by writer Halley Feiffer (Impeachment: American Crime Story). Executive producing the season will be Feiffer, Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said AHS co-creator Murphy in a statement to THR. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”