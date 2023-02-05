Kim Petras is the first transgender woman to win Grammy for Best Pop/Duo

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith just made Grammy history.



Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop/Duo Performance. Beating the likes of ABBA, Coldplay and BTS, Post Malone and Doja Cat, and Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, Petras shared the awards with Sam Smith for the song “Unholy.” This was Sam Smith’s fifth Grammy award.

“ Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said to rapturous applause.



Winning for “Unholy,” which was inc luded on Smith’s 2023 album, Gloria, Petras dedicated the award to other transgender performers and trailblazers that cleared the way for her accomplishment, particularly Sophie. “I want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight,” she said. “Sophie, especially my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie.”

Scottish pop innovator Sophie died two years ago after falling from a two-story rooftop. Sophie was a legendary transgender artist who came to prominence via singles like “Bipp” and “Lemonade. ”