King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard pull music from Spotify over "Dr. Evil tech bros"
The Australian rock band joins Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu in their public protest of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's AI drone company Helsing.Left: King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard (Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images), Right: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Spotify)
The members of prolific Australian rock band King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard announced this afternoon that they were pulling their music from Spotify, specifically citing the actions and investments of streaming service CEO Daniel Ek. Writing that Ek “invests millions in AI military drone technology,” the band announced on Instagram that “We just removed our music from the platform. Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better? Join us on another platform.”