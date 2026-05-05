Yep, mhmm, King Of The Hill returns this July Season 15 of Mike Judge's revived animated comedy hits Hulu this summer.

With summer on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to stock up on propane and propane accessories, and who better to sell you some than the butt-less wonder Hank Hill. Returning for a 15th season—and a second batch of episodes following its 2025 revival—King Of The Hill is heading back to Hulu this summer. The new season sees Arlen’s favorite empty-nesters, Hank and Peggy, attempting to enjoy retirement amid conspiratorial neighbors and a boy who could only be characterized as “ain’t right.” The returning cast includes Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss, who took over for Dale after Johnny Hardwick’s death.