Hank Hill confronts phone scams and hard launches in King Of The Hill season 15 trailer

It seems like Hank is going to learn about AI voice cloning the hard way.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 24, 2026 | 10:01am
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Hank Hill confronts phone scams and hard launches in King Of The Hill season 15 trailer

Last time on King Of The Hill, Bobby and Connie decided to give dating a try, and from the looks of it, it’s going pretty well. As Boomhauer notes in the new trailer, which Hulu shared this morning, they’ve hard-launched on social media, which the Hills seem to be taking better than the Souphanousinphones. The Hills seem to be taking it pretty easy in general, but retirement is not without its problems, too. Hank is dealing with his place in the rapidly changing world, one where it seems like the only time his son needs him is when someone has cloned Bobby’s voice with AI to try to scam his parents. 

An official synopsis for the season reads:

Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.

King Of The Hill returned to Hulu and Disney+ last year for its first new episodes since 2010. The 14th season featured a number of casting changes, including Toby Huss stepping in as the voice of Dale Gribble after the death of Johnny Hardwick in 2023. After season 14 finished production, Jonathan Joss was killed, making the season 14 finale his final appearance on the show as the voice of John Redcorn; it’s not clear right now whether the character will be recast. 

Season 15 of King Of The Hill premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 20. 

 
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