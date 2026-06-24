Hank Hill confronts phone scams and hard launches in King Of The Hill season 15 trailer It seems like Hank is going to learn about AI voice cloning the hard way.

Last time on King Of The Hill, Bobby and Connie decided to give dating a try, and from the looks of it, it’s going pretty well. As Boomhauer notes in the new trailer, which Hulu shared this morning, they’ve hard-launched on social media, which the Hills seem to be taking better than the Souphanousinphones. The Hills seem to be taking it pretty easy in general, but retirement is not without its problems, too. Hank is dealing with his place in the rapidly changing world, one where it seems like the only time his son needs him is when someone has cloned Bobby’s voice with AI to try to scam his parents.