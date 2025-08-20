Kirsten Dunst is still looking to do a movie that makes money

In her post-Spider-Man era, Kirsten Dunst has become an icon of indie cinema. She’s the main muse of Sofia Coppola; she earned her first Oscar nomination for Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog. Besides Nicole Kidman, she’s one of the most reliable working actors to make a point of collaborating with female directors. And yet there’s one thing that’s eluded her in this stage of her career: A commercial hit. In a new conversation with Town & Country, Dunst pitches herself for Minecraft 2 because her kids were fans and also because, in T&C‘s words, she’d like to make a pile of cash. “Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” she asks.

Okay, we need to land Kirsten Dunst a movie that makes money—anyone have any ideas? A voice-over role in the next Pixar sequel? Maybe they could do something like Bad Moms where she’s the mother of a cheerleader, and everyone can get excited about the nod to Bring It On? Or she could turn up as a multiversal Mary Jane Watson in some new Marvel project. Any superhero film would do, in fact; Dunst said last year that she would happily do another comic book film, “because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

In that interview with Marie Claire, Dunst noted that her ideal job would be a great T.V. show that films in Los Angeles. It’s easy to see the appeal of a nice steady pay check and a location near the family, as opposed to spending months away from her kids while filming Ruben Ostlund’s upcoming The Entertainment System Is Down in Budapest. Surely she could land a nice buzzy streaming series, the next Homeland or something in the Taylor Sheridan universe. The problem is, Dunst seems discerning with her tastes and adventurous in her projects. Her last series was the short-lived dark comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida. We probably need something a little more accessible to keep the money coming in. Apple TV+, you guys have a lot of cash, can you please cast our indie darling Kirsten Dunst? She’s done enough for cinema, now it’s time for us to do something for her!