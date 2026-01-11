Kit Harington unamused by petition to rewrite Game Of Thrones ending A 2019 Change.org petition asking to remake season 8 "with competent writers" pissed Jon Snow's actor off.

The ending of Game Of Thrones in 2019 was, and has remained, controversial. You may recall the backlash after “The Bells,” the series’ penultimate episode in which Danaerys levels King’s Landing and its inhabitants for, uh, reasons. The episode was disliked enough to spawn a Change.org petition to remake season 8 “with competent writers” that has received nearly two million signatures. (The petition is still live, if you were curious; people have still left comments within the past few months.) This was something that was obviously never going to happen—the season was among the most expensive seasons of television ever produced—but it certainly sent a message. And it was one that Kit Harington did not appreciate.