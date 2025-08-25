Kneecap cancels U.S. shows but promises "something very special" for fans next week

Rabble-rousing Irish rap trio Kneecap is cancelling a string of U.S. tour dates, but for once, it doesn’t seem like it had anything to do with the government on this side of the pond. The previously planned dates aligned too closely with Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s September 26 court hearing in London, as the band shared in a statement apologizing for axing the sold-out run. In May, Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year. The band has since denied the offence, which they have called both a “witch-hunt” and a “carnival of distraction.” They have also stated that they don’t support Hezbollah or Hamas.

Despite the legal challenge, the trio seems pretty confident that they’ll be back. “Once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads,” their statement continued. The band’s four sold-out dates in Canada will go on as scheduled, they added.

But U.S. fans need not despair entirely. “We also have some good news,” the group wrote. “We will be sharing something very special for US fans next week so that we can still link in with you all in October. It’s top secret for now but all will be revealed next week – stay tuned.”

Earlier this summer, Kneecap released an unapologetic new single, “The Recap.” The band raps in the Irish language for much of the song, as has become their signature style, but it also ends with a characteristic call to action: “Onwards and upwards. Free Palestine.” Check it out below: