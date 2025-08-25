Kneecap cancels U.S. shows but promises "something very special" for fans next week
The band said the U.S. dates fall too close to member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh's next terror charge hearing in the U.K.Photo: Joshua Mulholland/Kneecap
Rabble-rousing Irish rap trio Kneecap is cancelling a string of U.S. tour dates, but for once, it doesn’t seem like it had anything to do with the government on this side of the pond. The previously planned dates aligned too closely with Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s September 26 court hearing in London, as the band shared in a statement apologizing for axing the sold-out run. In May, Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year. The band has since denied the offence, which they have called both a “witch-hunt” and a “carnival of distraction.” They have also stated that they don’t support Hezbollah or Hamas.