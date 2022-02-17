It’s nice to see what a few hit movies can do for a slumping career. After a run of all-time duds, M. Night Shyamalan bounced back with a string of somewhat surprising hits, building up to the success of last year’s return-to-form Old (a movie about a beach that turns you old), and now he’s back in a position where he can get cool actors to sign on for movies we know nothing about.

We’re talking about Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird, who have just joined the cast of Shyamalan’s Knock At The Cabin (courtesy of Deadline) , alongside the previously cast Dave Bautista. This is a reunion of Shyamalan and Grint, who also worked together on Apple TV+’s Servant, and it’s also a reunion for Shyamalan and Amuka-Bird, who worked together on Old. Everybody’s reuniting! Let’s get Daniel Radcliffe in here! Or Hugh Laurie from Avenue 5, the HBO show that Nikki Amuka-Bird is also on!

As for Knock At The Cabin, we still know nothing about it beyond these three people being in it, Shyamalan directing it, and it coming out on February 3, 2023. One could make an educated guess and say there will be some twist, that Shyamalan will make a potentially distracting cameo that positions his character as someone who doesn’t do much in the film but has an enormously important role in the plot, and that people will either have a powerfully negative reaction to the film or they’ll say “you know, this one is actually pretty good.”

The good news is that we have to wait less than a year to see if those predictions are right, and that’s assuming the trailers don’t end up being weirdly spoiler-filled. We guess everything in the lead-up to Old made it clear that it was about a beach that makes you old…