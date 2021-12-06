Dwayne Johnson had to fight for a while to prove that he was a viable movie star and not just a gimmicky casting choice for roles like a certain cartoon scorpion monster that they accidentally put into an otherwise live-action movie, but Dave Bautista rocketed past the “wrestler-turned-actor” label to become a regular actor pretty quickly. Oh sure, his most famous role involves yelling while shirtless, but he doesn’t do that because he used to be a wrestler. It’s because he’s damn good at it.

Anyway, Bautista has lined up his next movie role, and though we only know four things about it (courtesy of Deadline) , it might be very interesting. Here’s the first thing: It’s written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, whose movie Old (about a beach that makes you old) indicated a continued return to form for the filmmaker after a run of flops—though the worst of those flops happened more than a decade ago now, so we probably don’t need to keep being surprised that Shyamalan’s still got it.

The second thing we know is that the movie is called Knock At The Cabin. The third thing we know is that it will be in theaters on February 3, 2023 (a date that will look nice on a poster at least). Finally, the fourth thing we know is that… Dave Bautista will be in it.

So we’re working with some pretty sparse information here. We don’t know the genre (though one can guess, given Shyamalan’s track record), we don’t know anything about Bautista’s character, we don’t know what Knock At The Cabin means on a purely literal level, and we don’t know what the big twist at the end will be—though, much like with outdated references to his flops, Shyamalan doesn’t even really do explicit “twists” every time these days.

As for Bautista, this comes after a string of big movies: He was in Dune very briefly and will probably be in the sequel, he’ll be in Knives Out 2, he starred in Army Of The Dead, and he’ll come back to the MCU for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

