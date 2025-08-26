KPop Demon Hunters vanquishes Red Notice to become Netflix's most-streamed film ever

Yesterday, you may not have guessed Netflix’s most streamed movie of all time. We’ll lend a hand; it was Red Notice, the 2021 action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot that this very site once wrote was made up of “the stuff that reminds us that Hollywood movies are made with charts and committees.” From here on out, that guessing game may be a little easier. Netflix’s new chart topper is KPop Demon Hunters, the animated musical adventure that’s stormed to similar heights across box office and Billboard charts since its release in June.

Variety reports that the monster-hunting girl group has attracted 236 million total views, vanquishing Red Notice‘s 230.9 million once and for all. Airport thriller Carry-On, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, and the Ryan Reynolds-led The Adam Project round out the list.

KPop Demon Hunters may have gotten a boost from its rare (if limited) theatrical sing-along release last weekend—one that easily snagged the number one box office spot from films like Weapons and Freakier Friday—but the film’s huge army of fans was well on its way to record-breaking status. Deadline reports that the Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans-directed feature reported a third straight week of 0% audience decline with 26 million views added every seven days. Numbers like that imply that the girl group isn’t leaving the stage any time soon.

The film’s soundtrack has also seen massive success in the music tracking world. There are currently four KPop Demon Hunters songs sitting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, a first for any soundtrack album according to Variety. The full album has also spent multiple weeks at number two on the Billboard 200 chart—second only to Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem. Huntr/x, the film’s fictional band, may be good at crushing demons, but they’re apparently just as skilled at hunting down and vanquishing records.