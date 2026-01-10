KPop Demon Hunters writers to help Tim Burton build his 50 Foot Woman

Nobody ever said that building a 50-foot woman was easy. But Tim Burton is now recruiting some help for his plans to bring the 16.6-yard lady of his dreams to the screen, as THR reports that the legendary filmmaker is teaming up with Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan—who just got done making a huge, and highly profitable, name for themselves as the co-writers of last year’s Netflix smash success KPop Demon Hunters—to write his version of the classic sci-fi story.

We’ve been reporting on Burton’s plans to remake the 1958 parable for about two years at this point, i.e., even before the director had clawed back a bit of his Hollywood staying power with the box office success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in the fall of 2024. (News on the film was fairly mute in 2025, although there were reports that Margot Robbie was circling the titular 33.3-cubit part. LuckyChap Entertainment, co-founded by Robbie, is one of the producers on the film.) In tapping Jimenez and McMechan to now write the movie, Warner Bros. Pictures could be seen as giving a vote of confidence and a test of mettle wrapped up in one: Burton is an idiosyncratic director, and one who usually puts a heavy thumbprint on any film he makes; Jimenez and McMechan, meanwhile, are a relatively untested writing team in terms of official credits, with only a few shorts and a brief stint on a Disney Channel show to their names before they came onboard to co-write KPop with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

If nothing else, though, the duo has already mastered the art of the quippy “We have joined this project, now here is a joke about it” soundbite, telling THR today that “We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty. We have a feeling a lot of people will relate.”

The original Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman, directed by Nathan Hertz, has become a cult classic in the 78 years since its release. The film has been remade once before, as an HBO TV movie, with Christopher Guest directing and Darryl Hannah in the starring role.