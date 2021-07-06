Howard Baskin and Kyle MacLachlan Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images ) , Nicholas Hunt ( Getty Images )

Now that vaccines are allowing for the pandemic to soon become a thing of the past, we want to move away from any reminders of those dark times. So, Peacock still mov ing forward with its Joe Exotic show is a bit of a head-scratcher . The good thing is that while we’re bored of the Tiger King drama , the show’s cast is nearly as stacked as Netflix’s Knives Out 2. And as much as we’d like to avoid this show, you’ll catch us reluctantly tuning in thanks to this latest addition.



As reported by Deadline, Kyle MacLachlan will play Howard Baskin, Carole Baskin’s very much alive second husband—and whose wedding picture of him in a leash will haunt us forever. So fine, you win, Peacock. We’ll suffer through this show to see MacLachlan and Kate McKinnon play fucked up spouses. And while yes, MacLachlan looks nothing like Howard, this seems like a decent role for him. We’re obviously big fans here of MacLachlan for his David Lynch-helmed roles, but he also excels at playing the creepy husband: Just look back at his role in Sex And The City as Charlotte’s mommy’s boy husband Trey, and in Desperate Housewives as creepy Orson. He has a knack for playing unsettling characters, so he’ll likely do great at capturing Howard’s weirdness.

Besides McKinnon and MacLachlan, the cast includes John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Lex Mayson as Saff, Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Joel Marsh Garland as James Garretson and William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham. Peacock hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, but perhaps it’ll come late enough that we can’t even remember what actually happened in Tiger King.