Daniel Craig Screenshot : Lionsgate

Benoit Blanc has seen enough. Story after story about the cast of the Knives Out sequels—it’s too much . Casting notices seemed to drag on for weeks, with Hollywood’s biggest and brightest joining up for Rian Johnson’s next whodunit. W on’t someone think of the night sky? How will the sailors make their way across the sea if all the stars are in Knives Out 2?

Presumably also tired of casting is Rian Johnson, who announced the beginning of shooting on the much-anticipated sequel today on Twitter. “Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF!” tweeted Johnson along with a picture of a very expensive-looking camera. “Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.”

It would appear as though the game is afoot. As of now, we have no idea what’s in store for Detective Blanc, the gentleman sleuth (except, of course, that Netflix paid close to half a billion dollars for his next two mysteries ). And despite some mild frustration over how many announcements there were , the cast is absolutely stacked. Daniel Craig will be reprising the role of Benoit Blanc, and joining him will be Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick.



Knives Out was a massive hit, grossing $312 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. It also earned writer-director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Keeping some element of mystery alive, neither Netflix nor Johnson announced when the movie is released. But we’ll keep looking for clues (as long as they aren’t that hard to find—solving mysteries is best left to the professionals).



If we had to guess who the killer is, um, Kathryn Hahn did it.