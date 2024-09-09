The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth are getting special edition releases Shout! Studios and The Jim Henson Company are collaborating to release new 4K UHD and Blu-ray box sets on November 17

Champions of physical media rejoice: there’s a pair of new Jim Henson box sets on the way. Shout! Studios is releasing new limited edition collectors’ sets of Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company. Both films are being offered in 4K UHD and Blu-ray in addition to an array of bonus goodies like replicas of the crystal ball from Labyrinth and the shard from Dark Crystal. Real Henson heads can also preorder limited edition SteelBooks of each movie from Walmart. The collectibles officially go on sale November 19.

“Whether you are reliving childhood memories or discovering these two groundbreaking Henson movies for the first time, be prepared to be spellbound as you embark on these immersive cinematic journeys that will ignite your imagination like never before through these sumptuous, limited edition entertainment offerings, while supplies last,” reads the press release from Shout! Studios. “Jim Henson masterfully created original fantastical worlds that transcend imagination – brimming with magic and mystery, complete with a host of iconic characters. Whether it is the world of Thra, or the Goblin King’s Labyrinth, these unforgettable realms reflect Henson’s unparalleled talent to bring the magical, the whimsical, the bizarre, and the extraordinary to life.”

The new box sets come with extras like art cards, stickers, 28-page books with new essays, production stills, concept art, and more. The Walmart-exclusive SteelBooks also include original concept art as well as “new Q&As, audio commentary, making-of documentaries.” A full list of features can be found below.

Both The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth have cult followings (the former inspired a short-lived Netflix prequel series The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance.) As Tasha Robinson noted for The A.V. Club back in 2007, “the best part about Henson’s films is the craft that went into them—25 years later, the fledgling video effects look awful, but the puppetry is still impeccably convincing, and the worlds retain their homemade, handcrafted, meticulously realized charm.” She wrote, “Either from a technical perspective or from a storytelling angle, Henson had an unequalled talent for crafting worlds too perfectly realized to be disbelieved.”

LABYRINTH Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set & LABYRINTH Limited Edition SteelBook®

Special Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD™):

NEW Fan Event Q&As with Brian Henson and Toby Froud

NEW Contact Juggling Tutorial

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray™):

Audio Commentary with Brian Froud

“Reordering Time: Looking Back at Labyrinth“

“The Henson Legacy”

“Remembering The Goblin King”

Labyrinth Anniversary Q&A

“Inside The Labyrinth” Making-Of Documentary

“Journey Through The Labyrinth: Kingdom Of Characters”

“Journey Through The Labyrinth: The Quest For Goblin City”

The Storytellers: Picture-In-Picture Track

Deleted and Alternate Scenes including Audio Commentary with Brian Henson

Theatrical Trailer

THE DARK CRYSTAL Limited Edition 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ Collector’s Set & The Dark Crystal Limited Edition SteelBook®

Special Bonus Features

Disc One (4K UHD™)

NEW Fan Event Q&A with Lisa Henson

Audio Commentary with conceptual designer Brian Froud

Disc Two (Blu-ray™)