In less than 10 minutes, Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie determined that the ex-girlfriend of one of Lady Gaga’s dognapper’s dads would not be rewarded for turning the dogs in. Per The L.A. Times, the woman who returned Gaga’s French Bulldogs, Jennifer McBride, sued the future Harley Quinn for $500,000 plus $1.5 million in damages. Of course, despite saying that she wasn’t involved with the dognapping, video footage of McBride acquiring the dogs—not to mention her previous relationship with one of the dognapper’s fathers—seems to have disqualified her from collecting.



Last February, after pleading no contest to receiving stolen property, McBride sued Gaga over a reward for returning the dogs. When McBride handed the dogs over to police in 2021, she asked about a “no questions asked” half-a-million dollar reward for their return. For her part, McBride claims she found the dogs tied to the pole days after the violent robbery during which the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot in the chest. He survived, but after police discovered McBride was in a relationship with one of the assailant’s fathers, she was arrested.

The lawsuit was already dismissed in July, but Judge Fujie gave McBride 20 days to amend her complaint. McBride did so, adding in the claims that she was “in no way involved in the theft of Lady Gaga’s bulldogs and had no knowledge of said theft or its planning before its occurrence” and only “took possession of [Lady Gaga’s] bulldogs for the specific purpose of ensuring their protection and safely returning them.” However—and, perhaps, this is why her case unraveled—a video of McBride near the pole showed her “pacing back and forth, waiting for the dogs to be dropped,” said Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee in February. The video shows someone in a Jeep dropping the dogs off, tying them to a pole, and McBride taking possession of them. McBride claims to have suffered pain, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life over being denied the reward, The L.A. Times reports.

“This alleged motivation does not negate her guilt of the charge because she has admitted receiving the bulldogs with knowledge that they were stolen property,” ruled Fujie, who said it’s her “unclean hands that prevent her from profiting from her actions.”

We hate to say it, but it sounds like McBride needs a better poker face.