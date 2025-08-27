Lana Del Rey changes album name from Lasso to Stove, naturally

Amidst considering retiring her snakeskin boots because “everyone is going country,” Lana Del Rey has renamed her upcoming album “Stove.” This is the third public attempt at a title for the album, previously known as The Right Person Will Stay and Lasso, both of which have a bit more country twang than Stove, which feels like a split-second name change based on whatever was in her line of sight. Per her new interview with W, she expects the album to be released at the end of January, with the new title reflecting the “more autobiographical” bent that the songs have taken on.

Del Rey, who moved to Nashville part-time in 2023, married a Louisiana gator farmer in 2024, and finished two years of touring in 2025, planned to release the album earlier this year. But as suddenly as she decided to rename the album Stove, she also wanted to add six new songs. “[The songs] were more autobiographical than I thought, and that took more time,” she said. “The majority of the album will have a country flair. Eight years ago, when I was looking to make a country record, no one else was thinking about country. Now everyone is going country! I’ve asked myself, Should I retire all my snakeskin boots? Should I put my cowboy hats in storage?”

The singer has already begun performing songs from the album, notably her set opener “Stars Fell On Alabama.” She says it’s the only song she’s written about her husband, the aforementioned gator farmer Jeremy Dufrene, and also shares the title of a 2021 Hallmark-style romantic comedy. Unsurprisingly, elsewhere in the interview, Del Rey mentions her love of the Hallmark drama, saying that she prefers it to watching David Lynch, Quentin Tarantino, and “top 10 biggest tornadoes of all time.”

“I love Quentin Tarantino. He and David Lynch have been the biggest influences on my work,” she says. “But the majority of what I watch is not films. My favorites are shows on the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark movies are great. Going into 2018 and 2019, it was a bad time, and I had Hallmark running on the TV 24 hours a day.”