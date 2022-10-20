Summertime sadness is well-traversed territory for Lana Del Rey, but this year autumn appears to be bringing its own struggles to the artist’s life. In a since-deleted series of videos, Del Rey says that her backpack— and with it, unreleased music and a book manuscript—was recently stolen from her car.

Del Rey says that the missing backpack contained three camcorders, a laptop, and multiple hard drives . Per Del Rey, she stepped away from her car while it was parked on Los Angeles’ Melrose Place; when she returned, her windows had been smashed.

“The one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it,” Del Rey explains. “Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives. I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon & Schuster, which I didn’t have backed up on a cloud.”

Advertisement

She continues: “Despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.” According to Del Rey, the camcorders contained two years’ worth of family footage she had been working with.

Leaks aren’t new territory for Del Rey, whose unreleased music and early cuts are a hot commodity among many fans. Her highly-anticipated collaboration with Taylor Swift for Midnights, “Snow On The Beach,” was just leaked ahead of the album’s Friday release.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 50% off Shout! Factory - 13 Days of Scream Factory Your horror marathon: solved.

Shop Shout Factory's restored collectors editions of classic and cult horror, up to 50% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

Del Rey shares in the video that this is the “third time” this has happened to her—p art of the reason she finally felt implored to publicly address the thievery.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it, because it’s not coming out yet,” Del Rey asked viewers. “And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it, and in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”