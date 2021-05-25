Dave Grohl demonstrates how to be an endearing talk show host to an eager student. Screenshot : The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dave Grohl has kept very busy over the last year through gigs that have seen him work as a musician, director, columnist, and drum battler. Eager to continue branching out into new fields, he’s also just finished a stint as a late night co-host, stopping by The Tonight Show to help interview Lil Nas X and share stories with Jimmy Fallon about stuff like the time he caught his mom drinking beers with Green Day.



This humanizing story (who among us has not caught our parents cracking cold ones with the pop-punk stars of old?) was brought up as Grohl discussed his new TV show, From Cradle To Stage. Grohl says that when his mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, had just retired after decades of teaching public school, he wanted to spen d her free time in nontraditional ways and he ended up inviting her to hit the road with him.



“And she started going on tour with me,” Grohl says. “I gave her a laminate and she would just go and hang out. I’d be onstage playing and then get offstage and be like, ​‘Where’s my mom?’ and,” he explains, “S he’d be drinking beers with Green Day upstairs and hanging out.”



Grohl also says that Virginia’s experience on tour made her wonder where all the other pop star moms were— presumably when Billie Joe Armstrong swore and needed to be reprimanded by a responsible adult. To answer this question, she interviewed the parents of other famous musicians and wrote the book that the From Cradle To Stage show is based on.



Watch the entire video for the rest of Grohl’s interview, which touches on other subjects such as touring in vans, farting Beatles, and more.



[via Kerrang!]



