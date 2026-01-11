Emmys add "Legacy Award" for shows important enough for people to still be yelling at them about
The TV Academy acknowledged that the backwards-looking award could serve as an "opportunity" to "right Emmy wrongs."Dominic West and Wendell Pierce in The Wire, Screenshot: HBO Max.
Credit where it’s due: Television Academy CEO Maury McIntyre does seem to know which TV shows fans are still mad at the Emmys for paying inadequate due to. That’s at least one takeaway from a recent interview that McIntyre gave to The Hollywood Reporter this week, centered on the TV awards body announcing that it’s instituting a new “Legacy Award” meant to acknowledge programs making “a profound and lasting impact” on the cultural landscape. When diplomatically asked whether the award was meant to “right Emmy wrongs,” McIntyre didn’t even let the question finish before asking, “Are we trying to correct The Wire? Is that what you’re asking?”