Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, August 4. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Cooking With Paris (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Paris Hilton returns to reality television with a twist: She’s a chef-in-training now. Inspired by a viral 2020 YouTube video in which she was making lasagna, this six-episode cooking series features Hilton and her celebrity friends as they navigate the kitchen and attempt to make recipes like frittatas, cannoli, or vegan McDonald’s fries. Some of the posh guests include Paris’ mother Kathy, sister Nicky, longtime friend Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, and Saweetie.

Regular coverage



Wild cards

Marvel Studios Legends: Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, And The Ravagers (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): To prepare us for the animated anthology What If…?’s arrival next week, docuseries Marvel Studios Legends takes a deep dive into the life of Peggy Carter (played by Hayley Atwell in the MCU), as well as The Avengers Initiative and the Ravagers, an interstellar crime syndicate led by Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker). Atwell and Rooker both return to voice their characters, so consider this special episode as your revision of sorts. In the meantime, here’s Sam Barsanti’s interview with the What If…? creators.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Billy Corben’s Florida-set documentary series is a follow-up of his 2006 movie of the same name. It explores the rise of cocaine use and the resulting drug war by delving into the story of Cuban exiles and best friends Salvador “Sal” Magluta and Augusto “Willy” Falcon, supposedly two of America’s greatest distributors for Colombia’s biggest drug cartels. The docuseries features interviews from the pair’s defense team, their loved ones, and federal agents who were part of the team that took them down.

Control Z (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This Mexican teen drama returns for an eight-episode season two. It focuses on the students of National School, where a hacker exposes huge secrets, causing mass panic and the students to turn on each other one by one. The new season follows the aftermath of introverted Sofia Herrera (Ana Valeria Becerril) uncovering the hacker’s identity, and how the school copes following a shooting. The cast includes Gossip Girl’s Ziôn Moreno, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan, and Andrés Baida.