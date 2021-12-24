The ninth season of Letterkenny did not give us much of a reason to get excited. Though the “Sleepover” episode was the purest form of this Canadian gang’s charm and horniness, the marked lack of Glen (Jacob Tierney) and the McMurrays (Dan Petronijevic and Melanie Scrofano) throughout felt like a gaping cavity in the show’s oddball cast. The finale, “NDN NRG,” rushed the plot, packed more exposition into 20 minutes than any comedy need attempt, and unnecessarily brought back characters whose plot- lines had already been tied into a tidy bow. Production on the ninth season was reportedly impacted by COVID, but even that doesn’t necessarily account for the spare parts the show gave us last time around.

Thankfully, the 10th season answers “How’re ya now?” with a hearty “Good, and you?” Coming in at a slim six episodes, this season takes a bit of time to clean up its mess. “King Of Suckers” pings back and forth between the crummy season nine finale and the launch of new adventures. All of the loose ends get repackaged into neat and complete packages, and the gang looks back to how they went about that tidying. While imperfect, more hands make less work and they take the necessary steps to reset the group into a strong enough state to move forward. That, and Wayne trying to get everyone to put their shirts back on, brings the show’s bedrock back into shape. No more need for obtrusive plots; just dickering, picking stones, and having Puppers.

Season 10 takes what audiences love about the series and basks in that verbose and crass light. The second episode, “Dealership,” sees McMurray and Wayne (Jared Keeso) return to their love of bartering while most of the town competes in a Caesar-making face-off at Mod3ans. If fast talking, heavy drinking, and triumph over silly competitions were not classic enough in this town of 5,000, season 10 also has schmellies, dance-offs, hockey players, and even more talk of ass play. No one has ever accused Letterkenny of being classy, and this season leans into that badge with pride. Want 20 minutes of Dyck jokes? You are in for a treat.



Letterkenny focuses on mostly salt-of-the-earth good ol’ boys, but it never shies away from exposing the tension between these men clutching their traditional values and lives, and the necessity to still participate in the modern world. Squirrely Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) is the most progressive of the core trio, with his Women’s Studies classes with offscreen Professor Tricia and sexual experimentation. In “Prostate,” the show has a little fun with Wayne and Darry (Nathan Dales) and their hesitancy to try new things, especially when it comes to this titular doctor’s exam. Seeing these “manly” men cower and squirm at the thought of a routine and essential procedure knocks them down a peg, and their floundering is earned and hilarious. Letterkenny does not often poke fun at Wayne; here, he sure earns it.

Disappointingly, Glen only makes an appearance in that same episode. He leaves a lasting impression working one of his many side hustles, but his absence leaves a hole in the heart of the town. Tierney, who developed the show with Keeso, directs all six episodes and can be credited with some of the return to form and consistency, but it would have been good to see him and his thirsty preacher character in front of the camera.

The biggest break from the status quo sees Shoresy (also played by Keeso) set up for his very own spin-off series. Slated to premiere next year, this series will focus on the constantly chirping hockey player as he heads up north for a new team. Bound to encounter all sorts of up country degens, it is still unclear if we will ever see Shorey’s face or why he insists on working out in the showers. Luckily, Letterkenny doesn’t spend as much time setting up this spin-off as The Office did setting up the Schrute Farms departure, but it is obvious that they are dedicating a bit of running time for this new venture.

What Letterkenny season 10 lacks in plot and character arcs, it more than makes up for in quick wit and affection for its characters. Whether they be hicks, jocks, skids, or a thirsty bartender, everyone in this town is loyal to one another and the show is loyal to them. Now, pitter patter.