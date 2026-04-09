London festival season takes another hit as LIDO cancels two days, reschedules the third The festival cancelled acts by CMAT and Bombay Bicycle Club, citing an effort to “protect park grounds conditions.”

According to a statement released earlier today, London’s LIDO festival has canceled two of its three days and delayed its remaining day from June until August. LIDO was set to run from June 12 to June 14; it will now run on August 31 only, headlined by electronic duo Maribou State. The downsizing comes as LIDO’s site, Victoria Park, undergoes an effort to remedy “well-reported dust issues” that have battered festivals there in years past. Most notably, during last summer’s drought, All Points East festival-goers suffered a consistent six-foot cloud of dust; attendees later complained of hacking coughs and black mucus.

CMAT, Father John Misty, and Sharon Von Etten were set to perform on June 12; on June 14, Bombay Bicycle Club and Metronomy were scheduled. The festival has stated that neither day can be rescheduled. Ticketholders will receive a full refund. The festival will move its June 13 schedule to August 31, where Maribou State will headline alongside support from Kelis and Folamour.

LIDO organizers noted that the festival’s partial cancellation was “to protect park grounds,” including an “extensive” reseeding and land-improvement program. The statement also explained that the festival grounds would need “a little more time” to regrow after a particularly wet UK winter. The statement added that, as the park is open to local residents, the festival’s cancellation “ensures the progress made is protected and continues to benefit the community through the spring and early summer.”