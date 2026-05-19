Paramount is reportedly having second thoughts about Bari Weiss controlling TV news

From the beginning of her tenure at CBS News, it was well-known that Bari Weiss was not an experienced producer of TV news. She was an opinion columnist who started a blog that was then purchased by one of the world’s wealthiest families for a cool $150 million and handed a job at the top of one of the United States’ most venerated news institutions. But CBS News has had plenty of issues since Weiss took over, and as the aforementioned rich family attempts to take over CNN too, it might be time to take stock of whether this arrangement has actually borne fruit.

This is per a new report from Puck (which reps at Paramount were quick to deny). To be clear, it doesn’t sound like there’s any chance of Weiss actually going anywhere and her job is not in jeopardy. But Puck‘s Dylan Byers reports that there have been internal discussions of Weiss ceding day-to-day control of CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes, and CBS Mornings to a new (and so-far unnamed) executive while she focuses on the digital platforms, the realm in which she has more of a resume. The discussions come from Paramount leadership’s eventual acceptance that Weiss was given too much authority and responsibility too quickly, and at least some annoyance at the near-constant negative press the arrangement has generated.

Still, this sounds like a(n accurate) realization that Weiss is stretched way too thin, but not a desire to change the actual content strategy of an increasingly right-leaning CBS News. Puck reports that David Ellison and the shot callers at Paramount genuinely like Weiss and her change in editorial strategy. (They presumably like the change in editorial strategy so much that they want to bring in someone who can actually make it work.) Regardless, whoever they find, should they find someone, is going to have quite a mess on their hands.