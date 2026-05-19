Paramount is reportedly having second thoughts about Bari Weiss controlling TV news
Though the company likes her change in editorial direction, they're starting to realize they gave her too much to do, according to a new report.Image courtesy of Paramount
From the beginning of her tenure at CBS News, it was well-known that Bari Weiss was not an experienced producer of TV news. She was an opinion columnist who started a blog that was then purchased by one of the world’s wealthiest families for a cool $150 million and handed a job at the top of one of the United States’ most venerated news institutions. But CBS News has had plenty of issues since Weiss took over, and as the aforementioned rich family attempts to take over CNN too, it might be time to take stock of whether this arrangement has actually borne fruit.
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