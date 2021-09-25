Get your berets and pastries ready for the viewing party: Emily In Paris season two is almost here. Netflix unveiled a first look and premiere date for its surprise hit series at its global fan event, Tudum . The Darren Star dramedy, which received an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nomination this year, returns for its second season in December .

The show stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, who works at a pharmaceutical marketing company in Chicago and moves to Paris when the show begins. She creates an @emilyinparis Instagram account to document her adventures. They usually amount to spectacularly embarrassing and fun events because she moved to the country even though she doesn’t speak any French.

Season two follows Emily as she gets better at navigating the new city, but don’t worry, she will still struggle with the idiosyncrasies of a Parisian lifestyle. The new episodes will unpack her tryst with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), while a new love interest shows up. Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) is another expat who refuses to immerse himself in the French culture. His relationship with Emily starts off on a cynical, frenemy note before evolving into something deeper.

As seen in the first season two teaser, Emily is still in France but this time, she’s switched up the scenery. Viewers will be treated to the gorgeous sights and sounds of Saint-Tropez, the c oastal town on the French Rivera that’s a prime destination for vacationers in search of a luxury getaway.



Emily In Paris also stars Ashley Park as Emily’s friend Mindy Chen, a singer and a professional nanny. In the season one finale, Mindy had moved in with Emily in her walk-up apartment. Camille Razat plays Camille, Gabriel’s girlfriend. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Emily’s French boss, Sylvie Grateux, whil Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery play her quirky coworkers, Julien and Luc.

Season two is set to premiere on December 22.