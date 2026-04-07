Rapper Lil Tjay arrested for disorderly conduct at site of Offset shooting
Offset was shot outside the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, last night.Screenshot: YouTube
Shortly after Offset was shot last night, police arrested rapper Lil Tjay at the site of the incident and charged him with disorderly conduct. Lil Tjay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt, was apprehended following a fight outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, moments after the shooting. In a statement to Variety, the Seminole Police Department said he was arrested and charged “in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock.”
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