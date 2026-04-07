Rapper Lil Tjay arrested for disorderly conduct at site of Offset shooting

Shortly after Offset was shot last night, police arrested rapper Lil Tjay at the site of the incident and charged him with disorderly conduct. Lil Tjay, real name Tione Jayden Merritt, was apprehended following a fight outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, moments after the shooting. In a statement to Variety, the Seminole Police Department said he was arrested and charged “in connection with the incident that took place Monday night at a valet area outside of Seminole Hard Rock.”

Merritt’s lawyers dispute the charge. “We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which [sic] resulting in non-life threatening [sic] injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Merritt’s attorney Dawn M. Florio wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.” Booked for disorderly conduct with bail set at $500 and charged with a traffic violation that carried a $2,500 bond, Merritt was released later that night. “I didn’t do no damn fighting,” he told reporters, per NBC Miami.

The Instagram account @onlyindade published a video of the aftermath of the incident, which appears to show officials treating one person on the ground as police attempt to remove a handcuffed individual from the scene. For what it’s worth, the account reports that Offset was shot in the leg.