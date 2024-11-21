The Idol didn't turn Lily-Rose Depp off of working with Sam Levinson again The Nosferatu star still "loves" her not-so-idolized HBO series.

Lily-Rose Depp is adding herself to the growing pile of stars, writers, and HBO executives who really want to work with Euphoria and The Idol creator Sam Levinson again, if he’ll only pull himself out from whatever scriptless wormhole he seems to have fallen into. Luckily for Depp, being a star on The Idol means she falls outside of the Euphoria vortex and may actually get her wish. Things look a lot grimmer for Storm Reid and the rest of the show’s dubiously returning cast.

Perhaps Depp can be the one to finally get the rest of us some real answers about Euphoria season three. “I’m very close with Sam and Ashley [Levinson],” she told Vanity Fair. “They’re like family to me. I’m excited to get to work with them again one day.” Later, she also reiterated that she was mostly sad about The Idol‘s season two cancellation because “I would’ve loved to have worked with Sam again… But I know that we’ll do something again together one day, and I’m excited for that day. Everything happens for a reason.”

Unfortunately for Depp, the reasons behind this particular axing were pretty obvious. “It’s all a lot and yet not enough. Skin-deep when it thinks it’s being profound. Almost like The Idol wants to be a hot-take discourse machine first and a television show second,” Manuel Betancourt wrote in his recap of the The Weeknd-led show’s premiere. But all that ire doesn’t seem to have turned Depp off at all. “You make something and you hope that people like it, and you hope that it resonates with people,” she said. “We always knew some people were not going to like it and that it was going to be too much for some people. But I stand by it. We made a choice and we went for it.”

Depp’s latest project, Nosferatu, seems destined to invite a similarly diverse reaction, even if the discourse airs more on the positive side than her pop star fantasy. “This movie had such an immersive energy about it that I do think I brought the darkness home, for sure. Not that it wasn’t an enjoyable shoot, but after we finished, I felt like, ‘Oh, I’m releasing something now.’ I was carrying her with me when I was at home,” she said of working with director Robert Eggers. Hopefully she manages to exorcize the character completely before signing on with Levinson again; who knows what horrors he could unleash with a vampire in his script.