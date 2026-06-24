Lin-Manuel Miranda's Warriors musical coming out to play on Broadway next year

It feels like an idea designed to give a very particular flavor of person a brain aneurysm: Lin-Manuel Miranda co-writing a gender-swapped Broadway musical version of Walter Hill’s cult classic gang flick The Warriors. And yet, it’s genuinely happening: Deadline reports that Warriors—Miranda’s first full-length Broadway musical since Hamilton became an international phenomenon that propelled him to heights of Golden Compass-seeking and cinematic chimney-sweeping back in 2015—has now been confirmed for a Broadway debut in the spring of 2027.

The project—which we initially wrote about during its early planning stages back in 2023—has been cooking for a minute at this point, most notably via a concept album that Miranda co-wrote with Eisa Davis and released back in 2024. That album (which featured appearances from Lauryn Hill, Busta Rhymes, Ghostface Killah, RZA, Marc Anthony, Colman Domingo, Billy Porter, and more) traces the plot of the film and Sol Yurick’s original book, albeit with many of the original male parts—including charismatic gang leader Cyrus, voiced by Hill—played by women. (It is also, if we can editorialize for a moment, touched with enough of the hallmarks of Miranda’s songwriting style that you can instantly recognize both his tics and his sparks of genius bleeding through the source material; you can’t really confuse a Miranda-penned track for one by anybody else.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The musical itself, directed by Jenny Koons and co-directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, will officially open next April at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, with music, book, and lyrics by Miranda and Davis. There’s no word yet on casting, although it may be worth noting that original Hamilton Broadway cast members Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas-Jones (and original understudy Sasha Hutchings) all play members of the Warriors in the concept album. (Miranda himself, who originated the role of Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton, didn’t seem to write himself a role this time around.)

Hill’s original The Warriors became a classic in part for the way it blended gritty realism with outright absurdity, as a crew of leather-clad gang members, framed for murder, must flee for their lives through the grimed-out glories of 1970s New York. It remains to be seen whether Miranda and his cohorts can manages to raise the film out of that cult status, and into the heights previously reserved for rapping Treasury secretaries, or whether Hamilton fans and ’70s movie fans will be unable to successfully co-exist.