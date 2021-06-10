Andrew Garfield as Jon Larson. Screenshot : Netflix / Youtube

Musical haters just keep losing this year, and musical lovers have another film to get excited about. The next Lin-Manuel Miranda project has been revealed, on the day of the release of the long-awaited and celebrated musical film In The Heights. Adapted from the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent, comes tick, tick...BOOM!, starring Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner, known for composing the soundtracks for musicals such as Hamilton and Moana, will makes his feature directorial debut in the upcoming film.

Garfield plays Jon, a a young theater composer who earns his money waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990. As time continues to fly by, he feels the pressure to create the next great American musical. Larson very much achieved his goal with the creation of Broadway hit Rent, before his sudden death in 1996.

Tick, tick, BOOM! will also star Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Robin de Jesús (Camp), Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez (Pose), Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens. Steven Levenson joins as a writer on tick, tick, BOOM! alongside Larson. Levenson is also currently working on the film adaptation of the musical Dear Evan Hansen, starring Ben Platt, due later this year.

Tick, tick, BOOM! joins a host of Broadway musical films being released this year, including the previously mentioned In The Heights and Dear Evan Hansen. The newest film adaptation of West Side Story is on the way, directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort. Amazon Prime Video picked up the film adaptation for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, set to hit the streamer in September. Emmy winner Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett will star in the MGM movie musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano De Bergerac, will Joe Wright on as director.

Tick, tick, BOOM! will premiere on Netflix in the fall.