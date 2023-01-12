Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital today , TMZ r eports, after suffering what’s being reported as a cardiac arrest. News of the event broke just two days after Presley made a notable appearance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday , where she watched actor Austin Butler win Best Actor In A Drama Motion Picture for portraying her father, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrman n’s 2022 biopic Elvis. (Butler took time during his acceptance speech to thank both Lisa Marie, and her mother, Priscilla, by name for their support in the production of the film.)

Presley, 54, was reportedly found unresponsive in her bedroom earlier this afternoon. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR on Presley until paramedics arrived. Her condition is currently unclear, although she’s reportedly receiving treatment in a hospital.

Presley is a singer-songwriter in her own right, having released three studio albums from 2003 to 2012. In addition to her sometimes colorful romantic life—including high-profile marriages to both Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage—s he’s also been noted for her humanitarian and philanthropic works, often in connection with her role in the management of her father’s estate and Elvis Presley Enterprises , which she served as owner and CEO of until 2005, when large portions of it were sold off to an outside company. (The family still maintains control of Graceland.)

Among other things, Presley was an enthusiastic supporter of Butler’s work in Elvis, saying that, “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.” Butler responded in kind, addressing her and her mother in his Golden Globes acceptance speech with , “ Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.”