Read This: The Lonely Island did a 10th anniversary oral history of Popstar Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer reflected on the highs (and mild disappointments) of their 10-year-old cult comedy.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping—something our colleagues over at Paste memorialized back in January with a ranking of every silly, Bin Laden-fucking song in The Lonely Island’s cult comedy. Now, though, the trio has done their own reflection on the film’s enduring appeal/non-enduring box office presence, with Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer contributing an in-depth oral history of the film to IndieWire this week.

The trio paint a picture of a truly chaotic movie shoot, powered in part by the support of comedy kingmaker Judd Apatow, who helped line up many of the movie’s music industry cameos. (Taccone: “I remember sitting across from Mariah Carey, who I’ve had the biggest crush on since I was like 12, and being like, ‘Can you say that you like our stuff?’ Nas is one of the best rappers alive, and we were all giggling going, ‘Can you say that we influenced you?’”) That includes moments where the film’s nested realities started to overlap, as when Samberg appeared in character at a Maroon 5 concert (fans were asked “Please act like he’s the biggest star in the world—and don’t yell Andy!”) and ended up needing an IV after an 11-day run of performing the film’s fake concerts at the Los Angeles Forum.