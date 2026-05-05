Paramount walks Longlegs spin-off to 2028

Longlegs-heads have a little lead time to get their makeup ready. According to Deadline, the surprise spin-off set within the apparently expanding Longlegs universe, which Paramount won the rights to last month, will be hitting theaters on January 14, 2028. Is there a better way to spend Martin Luther King Jr. weekend than by listening to Nicolas Cage shriek about T. Rex?

Writer-director Osgood “Oz” Perkins, who delivered the surprise horror hit in July 2024, has bounced around release dates since Longlegs’ success. His follow-up, The Monkey, was released in February 2025, and Keeper opened about nine months later in November. Though Perkins was ready with two more features to capitalize on Longlegs‘ success, neither was received as rapturously as the glam-rock-infused creeper about the Satanic reborn dollmaker. Monkey made about half as much as Longlegs, and Keeper made roughly 10 percent of Monkey‘s box office. So either Perkins burned his fans out already, or Longlegs didn’t reach the heights of its striking marketing. Still, you can’t blame a guy for riding the wave as quickly as humanly possible by getting three original movies made before getting off his surfboard and returning to the well that’s presumably filled with pancake makeup. We don’t care if you’re Kelly Slater; you cannot surf on that stuff.

Perkins’ next film, The Young People, reteams the director with Tatiana Maslany for a third time. She’s joined by The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Lola Tung, How To Train Your Dragon‘s Nico Parker, Brendan Hines, Johnny Knoxville, Heather Graham, and Nicole Kidman. Much like Perkins’ previous releases, he’s keeping the plot to The Young People close to the chest. The movie is expected in theaters later this year, so expect a cryptic marketing campaign teasing Kobble: A Longlegs Story soon.