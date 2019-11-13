Look sharp, Chicago: We're giving away tickets to see Knives Out early and for free

If you’re reading this website , we presumably don’ t have to sell you on a new film from Rian Johnson, director of Looper, Brick, and a little movie called Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi. But just in case, check out this list: Chris Evans! Daniel Craig! Jamie Lee Curtis! Toni Colette! LaK eith Stanfield! Michael Shannon! Don Johnson! Christopher Plummer! Ana de Armas! A Gothic mansion! A freakin’ wall of antique knives! If you can’t find anything you like on that list, well, maybe movies just aren’ t your thing, man.



Our own A.A. Dowd loved Knives Out when he saw it at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, where he called it an “ ingenious sleight-of-hand crowdpleaser.” If you’d like to check out Knives Out with us at the AMC River East (322 E. Illinois St.) on Wednesday, November 20 at 7:00 PM, simply follow this link and enter some basic information. Just remember to arrive early, as ad vance screenings are intentionally overbooked to ensure capacity, and the competition for this one—excuse the pun—is going to be cutthroat.