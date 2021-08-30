With credits that include 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, the filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller prove time and again that almost anything can be a movie. And while we can’t explicitly blame them for the scene in Solo in which Han gets his name, we can soon blame them for the upcoming film about Dennis Rodman’s infamous Las Vegas layover during the 1998 NBA finals. 48 Hours In Vegas will follow the Worm as he takes his “skittish assistant GM” to Sin City as the Chicago Bulls edge toward their second threepeat. Honestly, it sounds like Get Him To The Greek, a movie that feels like Lord and Miller did an uncredited polish on, even though, as far as we can tell, they did not.

“Dennis refused to follow the herd,” said Lord and Miller said in a statement. “That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”

Here’s the synopsis:

Picture it: Las Vegas, Nevada. 1998. The NBA Finals are in full swing. The Chicago Bulls are on the verge of completing their second threepeat in eight years. And Dennis Rodman, a groundbreaking cultural presence on and off the court and the team’s iconoclastic future Hall of Famer, defensive specialist and rebounding genius, has just bravely told coach Phil Jackson that he needs 48 hours in Vegas. Naturally it is a request that Jackson honors. Inspired by two whirlwind mythic days in Sin City, Lionsgate’s 48 Hours In Vegas will take audiences on Rodman’s madcap adventure with his skittish assistant GM and will detail a budding friendship that neither one of them ever thought was possible but will end up solving both of their problems.

Much like the 90s Bulls, Lord and Miller have a pretty unbeatable track record, and this sounds like (pardon me) a slamdunk. The only question is, who plays Rodman? Maybe they should go the CGI character route or have an existing CGI character play the Hall of Famer. Is it finally time for the return of General Grevious? Will his breathing problems stand in the way of playing Rodman? We’ll monitor the project closely for updates.