Jonathan Majors might soon be adding Dennis Rodman to his ever-growing list of high-profile roles, right alongside Kang The Conqueror and Lovecraft Country’s Atticus Freeman. This is per Variety, which reports that Majors is in early talks to play the NBA superstar in 48 Hours In Vegas, a new film centered on Rodman’s infamous trip to Sinful City during the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls season. (As memorably highlighted in 2020 docuseries The Last Dance.)

Rodman requested the leave of absence from Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson, who granted his star defensive players 48 hours to get away from the high-pressure season in Vegas. Accompanied by then-girlfriend Carmen Electra, Rodman ended up extending his stay well beyond the deadline—at which point his teammate Michael Jordan was dispatched to retrieve him so that they could get back to making NBA history.

The film, then, will elaborate on, and presumably at least partially fictionalize, that chaotic vacation. Announced last year, it’s being developed by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood, with Jordan VanDina working on the screenplay. (No word yet on who’ll serve as director—or who’ll end up getting tapped to play Electra, Jordan, or the film’s other main character, “ a skittish assistant GM” who develops a “surprising friendship” with Rodman.)

Majors has a busy schedule ahead of him at the moment; he’s set to star in Korean War drama Devotion, to say nothing of his Marvel Cinematic Universe duties on the upcoming Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and beyond . (And Creed III. And the upcoming The Man In My Basement with Willem Dafoe. Man’s busy, is the point.)

Lord and Miller issued a statement about the movie back when it was first announced last August, writing that, “ Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly.”