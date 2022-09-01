Lindon

By the time of The Lord Of The Rings, the Elves of Middle-earth are somewhat scattered into individual dominions like Rivendell, Lothlorien, and Mirkwood. While they’re still found all over the map in The Rings Of Power, a key feature of the Second Age is the centralized power of Lindon, the realm of High King of the Elves Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker). And as you might expect, it’s glorious to behold.



Located on the far western edge of the continent, Lindon represents a link between Middle-earth and the home realm of the Elves, Valinor, also known as the Undying Lands. By the Second Age, Morgoth’s War of Wrath had whittled away parts of western Middle-earth, leaving Valinor further away and Lindon as the seat of power bridging the divide between mortal realms and the eternal paradise where the Elves were born. That context means that Lindon is both vitally important politically, as the seat of Elven power in Middle-earth, and spiritually, as it’s where Elves sent back to the Undying Lands will bid farewell to the continent. It’s also, as gateways to paradise should be, a beautiful realm filled with structures made in harmony with the earth, and tributes to Elven achievements and losses in their struggle against the forces of Evil. By the Third Age, Lindon will have been reduced to little more than a port where ships depart for Valinor. But here in the Second Age, it’s a gleaming realm of peace.