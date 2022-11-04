As Interview With The Vampire’s critically acclaimed inaugural season continues, the hidden ties between New Orleans’ most esteemed vampire and the investigative journalist interviewing him are being laid bare. In an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming sixth episode, Louis De Pointe Du Lac (Jacob Anderson) muses on his past with Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) during a high-tension meet-cute at Louis’ tasteful estate.

“This is the part of my story, back in San Francisco, where you said— and I paraphrase — ‘Give it to me. Make me a vampire now,’” Louis muses as the clip begins. The scene we enter is contentious, to say the least—Louis only allows his familiar Rashid to leave once Molloy promises not to attempt to slap Louis again.

Louis and Molloy Have A Past? | Season 1 Ep 6 | Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire

We’ve known since the season’s first episode that Louis and Molloy have an extensive past, beginning with their initial interview. But with only one episode left in the season, new details—like Molloy’s pleas to become a creature of the night—continue to come to light. What other aspects of that first conversation didn’t make it onto the cassette tapes?

Per AMC, episode 6 will dive further into Louis’ relationship with Lestat de Lioncourt, hoping to find its true “essence.” Despite growing closer with every conversation to the apex of Louis’ time in New Orleans, Molloy can’t help but still feel like he doesn’t have the full truth.

Interview With A Vampire airs Sundays on AMC, and is also available for streaming on AMC+. Read our own Jenna Scherer’s grade A- review of the series here.