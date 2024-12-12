Apple TV+ shares first look at Spanish-language romcom Love You To Death Verónica Echegui and Joan Amargós' (literal) heartsick romantic comedy will be here by Valentines Day.

What do we have to look forward to through the coming dark winter months if not amor? Now we can mark our calendars for romance, as Apple TV+ has a new series coming to light a flame in the hearts of audiences everywhere—just in time for Valentine’s Day. Love You To Death, or A Muerte, is a Spanish-language romantic comedy premiering February 5, starring Goya Award winner Verónica Echegui (Orígenes Secretos) and Joan Amargós (Show Yourself).

Per the synopsis from Apple TV+, Love You To Death “tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Echegui), following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?”

While Netflix corners the U.S. market for K-dramas, Apple TV+ is carving a niche for itself with Spanish-language series. Love You To Death comes on the heels of the success of Acapulco, the Imagen Award-winning comedy starring Eugenio Derbez, and Land Of Women, starring actor/producer Eva Longoria. The platform also hosts Tú También Lo Harías (You Would Do It Too), Familia De Medianoche (Midnight Family), and Las Azules (Women In Blue).

Love You To Death was created by Goya Award-nominated director Dani de la Orden (Casa En Flames). The ensemble cast includes Paula Malia (Valeria), Cristian Valencia (Barcelona Christmas Night), Claudia Melo (Love Is Forever), Roger Coma (Grand Hotel), Joan Solé (Cardo), Julián Villagrán (The Snow Girl) and David Bagés (The Last Night At Tremore Beach). The first two episodes will premiere on February 5, with new episodes every Wednesday through March 12. You can check out some first look photos below.